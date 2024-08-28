The Delta State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Barr. Abubakar Wada has said that over 14.6 per cent of Nigerians are drug abusers.

He added that the statistics of drug abusers in Nigeria, especially in the higher institutions, and its environs were alarming and threatening.

He made the assertion when he paid a courtesy call on the management of University of Delta, Agbor.

Wada stated that his team was in UNIDEL to seek collaboration and partnership with a view to addressing the issue of drug abuse .

He noted that the agency has started organising enlightenment programmes on campus to educate both staff and students on the dangers of drug abuse.

“To holistically address this problem, the Delta state government has established three rehabilitation centres and we are doing our best to carry out the anti drugs’ campaign effectively.’

“We have also established drug free clubs in Delta state secondary schools as part of measures to curtail the problem.”

The commander also disclosed that the agency was making concrete arrangements to adopt the policy of Drug Integrity Test among students in higher institutions.

Responding, the vice chancellor of the University of Delta, Agbor, Prof. Stella Chiemeke commended the agency for bringing the drug abuse advocacy to the university.

She disclosed that the campaign was apt and assured the NDLEA of strong collaboration and partnership.

Chiemeke said the agency would be invited during the students’ 2024/2025 general orientation exercise to educate them on the dangers of drug abuse.