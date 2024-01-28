Royal Caribbean’s latest and largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, embarked on its inaugural journey from Miami this Saturday, marking a significant moment in maritime history.

The ship, constructed over 900 days in a Turku, Finland shipyard, boasts an impressive size, surpassing the height of the Eiffel Tower with its 20 decks. It offers accommodation for over 5,600 guests (reaching up to 7,600 at full capacity) and houses a crew of 2,350.

The Icon of the Seas’ launch was celebrated with a ceremonial christening by global soccer icon Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, who initiated the traditional Champagne bottle crash against the ship’s bow.

Here are 15 things to know about the world largest cruise ship:

1. A City on the Seas:

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas set sail from Miami on its maiden voyage, carrying over 5,600 passengers – roughly the population of a small city.

2. Titanic Proportions:

This engineering marvel stands taller than the Eiffel Tower and stretches over 2,000 feet, claiming the title of world’s largest cruise ship from its sibling, Wonder of the Seas.

3. Entertainment Overload:

Bored at sea? Not on Icon! With 7 pools, 6 water slides, a carousel, an ice rink, 50 performers, and over 40 dining options, there’s something for everyone.

4. Tech Savvy:

Packed with the latest technology, Icon boasts a microwave-powered waste converter, a reverse osmosis water purification system, and even claims an eco-friendly LNG engine (although some experts argue otherwise).

5. Star Power:

Lionel Messi, the renowned footballer, christened the Icon in style, sending a champagne bottle crashing against its bow.

6. Caribbean Getaway:

After its sold-out inaugural cruise, Icon will spend a week exploring the Caribbean before returning to Miami.

7. More Than Just Size:

Icon’s entertainment goes beyond its vastness. A luxurious 16-piece orchestra, live musicians, and comedians promise a captivating onboard experience.

8. Eco-Friendly Claims:

Despite its size, Icon aims to be kinder to the environment. Its LNG engine and waste conversion systems are touted as environmentally conscious, though the true impact of these technologies remains debated.

9. A Culinary Adventure:

From casual bites to gourmet feasts, Icon’s 40+ restaurants and bars cater to every palate.

10. 20 Decks of Discovery:

With 20 decks to explore, Icon offers a world of possibilities – from sun-drenched poolside relaxation to thrilling water slides and live entertainment.

11. A Floating City of Lights:

Icon’s dazzling nightlife includes bars, clubs, and even a casino, ensuring the party continues long after the sun sets.

12. Family Fun Awaits:

Kids won’t be left out! Dedicated play areas, water slides, and even a carousel ensure everyone in the family has a memorable voyage.

13. A Luxurious Escape:

From spacious suites to private balconies, Icon offers a variety of accommodations to suit every traveller’s desire for comfort and luxury.

14. A Technological Playground:

From interactive displays to touch-screen room controls, Icon embraces technology, offering a futuristic and convenient onboard experience.

15. Beyond the Horizon:

Icon’s maiden voyage is just the beginning. This impressive ship promises to redefine cruise travel with its innovative features, vast amenities, and commitment to sustainability.