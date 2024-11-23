The Oyo State government has said that about 15,000 applicants will sit for its forthcoming computer-based test (CBT) for recruitment into different cadres of its civil service.

Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, who disclosed this in Ibadan, said the examination would hold from Monday, November 25, 2024 to Thursday, November 28, 2024.

He said approval was given by Governor Seyi Makinde for 900 officers to be recruited into different Ministries, Departments and Agencies for government (MDAs) in the mainstream of the civil service.

Aderibigbe said that out of 22,235 applications received by the commission, 15,000 were shortlisted to sit for the CBT.

The Commission chairman noted that the recruitment exercise was unprecedented in the history of Oyo State, as there has never been a time in the last two decades when such recruitment was done.

“For instance, the present administration had recruited 60 environmental health personnel in 2020, 692 education officers, 30 state counsels in the same year, while 19 officers were recently recruited for the Ministry of Lands.

“As for the ongoing process, 22,235 applications were successfully submitted into the state government job portal out of which roughly 15,000 which is about 67% were qualified for recruitment into the cadres for which they have applied in line with the scheme of service and the parameters stated in our Tribune advertisement of 7th October, 2024,” he said.

While thanking Governor Makinde for the very rare opportunity to lift many youths out of poverty to prosperity with the employment opportunities, Aderibigbe appealed to the applicants to be good ambassadors of the state.