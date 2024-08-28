The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has apprehended 16 persons for breaching the state’s environment law in the Ojodu Berger area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab disclosed on his X handle (formerly Twitter), stating that the arrested persons were caught urinating and defecating openly and the others over refusal to use the pedestrian bridge.

He stated, ”During an overnight monitoring operation in Ojodu Berger, officials from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (@LAGESCOfficial) arrested 16 individuals for engaging in open urination, open defecation, and failing to use the pedestrian bridge.

“The arrests are part of the ongoing #ZeroToleranceLagos and #CleanerLagos campaigns to maintain public hygiene and safety.”

Recall that the agency had embarked on the cleaning of the pedestrian bridge alongside the barricades on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Berger which has been constantly defaced with faeces and urine.

Hence, the Lagos State government warned that environmental offenders will be prosecuted according to the state environmental law.