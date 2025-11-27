To mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), the Mothers And Marginalised Advocacy Centre (MAMA Centre), in collaboration with Avocats Sans Frontiers (ASF) Nigeria, on Tuesday, drew attention to the increasing risks secondary school students face on social media platforms.

With over 95 per cent of young people aged 13–17 reporting social media use, and many spending upwards of three hours a day online, MAMA Centre noted that the platforms, while offering benefits such as connection and information, present significant, often hidden, dangers to adolescents. These risks occur during a crucial period of mental and emotional development.

In a statement jointly signed by Dr Chioma B. Kanu, Executive Director of MAMA Centre, and Angela Uzoma Uwandu-Iwuchukwu, Bureau Chief of Avocats Sans Frontieres Nigeria, which also had the support of the French Embassy, the statement lamented the menace, calling for a reverse of the trend.

It partly read, “We are at a point where we cannot ignore the profound risks social media poses to our young people,” said Dr Chioma B. Kanu, the Executive Director of MAMA Centre.

“The challenge is multifaceted, impacting mental health, physical safety, and academic focus. Our goal is not to ban these platforms, but to equip our students and families with the knowledge to navigate them safely and healthily.”

The group also noted that the critical dangers of internet usage for young people include exposure to harmful content that might lead to high risk of anxiety, depression and poor body image, resulting in low self-esteem, especially among girls.

It identified factors such as anonymity and the distancing effect of social media as elements that make the platform a breeding ground for cyberbullying. This behaviour can be relentless, invading a child’s personal space around the clock and leading to severe emotional distress and potential self-harm, the group noted.

The statement added, “Young people are exposed to inappropriate content including violent, explicit material, misinformation and some dangerous social media challenges. This exposure can normalise risky behaviour and skew their perception of reality.

“We are also aware of malicious actors who often use the platforms to target vulnerable teens, establishing relationships with the intent to exploit or extort them, a risk compounded when private information is overshared.

“The constant notifications and highly addictive nature of the platforms significantly disrupt sleep patterns and divert attention from homework and physical activity, negatively impacting academic performance and overall health.”

Based on this premise, MAMA Centre and ASF Nigeria jointly issued a set of recommendations to help reverse the trend. For secondary school students and young people under the age of 18, the group strongly recommended the immediate blocking and reporting of any user who makes them feel uncomfortable, engages in harassment, or sends inappropriate requests as a stranger.

It urged children, “Tell a trusted adult immediately. Set all accounts to the highest privacy level and never share personal information. Never agree to meet anyone you only know online and if you must, you ought to be accompanied by a trusted adult and meet in public places,” it also advised.

Noting that anything posted online is permanent and contributes to their digital reputation, the NGOs enjoined stakeholders to teach children to avoid sharing private, angry or emotional content.

They further urged parents, guardians, and teachers to foster open, non-judgemental digital dialogue with children about their online friends, influencers, and the ways certain content makes them feel.

The statement enjoined parents, “Learn and utilise the parental control and ‘family pairing’ features on platforms like TikTok and Instagram to manage screen time and restrict content. Importantly, be vigilant for signs of distress related to social media use such as secrecy about online activity, changes in sleep or eating habits, avoidance of school or sudden withdrawal, seek professional help immediately.”

Continuing, it counselled, “Schools must as a matter of urgency implement digital citizenship, by integrating a comprehensive digital citizenship curriculum that includes media literacy, critical thinking about online information and robust cyberbullying awareness and response training.

“Schools must ensure students have easy, confidential access to school counsellors or mental health professionals to discuss online issues and pressures.

“Tech companies operating in Nigeria must establish local content moderation teams with cultural expertise and language proficiency. Nigeria needs a comprehensive online safety law that addresses specific digital harms and sanctions to offenders in order to create a safe online experience for our young children.”

“By working together, we can ensure that our school children benefit from the positive aspects of the digital world while being protected from its most significant harms,” it added.