Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described the death of renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the African continent.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja on Thursday, Atiku said Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s passing “comes at a time when his healing voice was badly needed in a country infected by religious division created by demagogues who do not mean well for Nigeria.”

According to Atiku, “Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi had frequently lent his wise voice whenever Nigeria had faced challenges of religious divisions.”

Atiku said the late cleric’s legacy would endure for generations because of his commitment to promoting unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“Dahiru Bauchi would be remembered for years to come because of his immeasurable contributions to the promotion of unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence,” Atiku stated.

He further described Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as a scholar of exceptional influence and learning whose impact transcended borders.

“When it comes to scholarship and learning, the late Bauchi was a colossus whose impact will be indelible in the hearts and minds of the people,” Atiku added.

The ADC chieftain also paid glowing tribute to the late Tijjaniyya leader, describing him as a man who consistently used his platform to advance harmony rather than hate.

“He was a man who used the pulpit to promote unity and religious harmony at a time some people were busy spreading the seeds of hate and bigotry,” Atiku said.

Atiku concluded by praying for Allah’s mercy upon the departed cleric, “May the Almighty Allah forgive his sins and grant his soul a peaceful repose.”