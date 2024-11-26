FAME Foundation has launched the Femicide Tracker for the elimination of violence against women as part of its activities to mark the 2024 16 Days of Activism in Abuja.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign that runs from November 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day). This annual event highlights the urgent issue of gender-based violence (GBV) worldwide.

The FAME Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in Abuja, reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness, promoting education, and engaging communities in combating GBV.

This year’s theme, “Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls,” emphasised the critical need for collective action and investment to eradicate gender-based violence against women and girls.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Arabinrin Aderonke, the executive director of FAME Foundation, stressed the importance of the theme.

“Gender-based violence is a pervasive problem that affects individuals, families, and communities,” she said. “This year’s theme highlights the significance of collective effort and lasting change. Our goal is to create spaces where survivors can share their experiences, educate others, and inspire action toward a world where women are free from violence.”

Arabinrin Aderonke also outlined FAME Foundation’s upcoming activities for the campaign.

“This year, we are organising a series of campaigns and outreach programs to engage communities and raise awareness,” she explained. “Additionally, we are launching an online campaign with the hashtag #HereForHer, which will be featured on our social media platforms. This campaign is a call to action for everyone to stand united against gender-based violence and advocate for a future where no woman or girl lives in fear of violence or discrimination.”

Addressing the alarming rise in femicide cases, Arabinrin Aderonke announced the launch of the Femicide Tracker, available on the FAME Foundation’s website.

“This year, we have witnessed a troubling surge in femicide cases, and we must act. To facilitate the reporting and documentation of such cases, FAME Foundation has introduced the Femicide Tracker,” she said.

“This tool allows victims and their families to report incidents, ensuring no case goes unnoticed, and justice is pursued.

“We encourage everyone to visit our website, share information, and stand against all forms of violence against women.”

She emphasised that raising awareness is only the beginning and called for sustained action:

“Each of us has a role to play in ending gender-based violence. By working together, we can create a protective environment for women and girls, ensuring they can live safely and freely without fear of harm. We can achieve meaningful progress through unity, education, and action.”

Arabinrin Aderonke urged governments, civil society organisations, and individuals to collaborate in creating lasting change, supporting survivors, and ensuring a safer and more equitable future for women and girls.