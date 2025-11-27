Sixteen passengers have been confirmed dead in a road accident which involved an 18-passenger Mazda bus with registration number (Kano) GWL 687 XB.

The vehicle reportedly swerved and hit a stationary Howo trailer with registration number (Lagos) LSR 340 XW from the rear before it burst into flames.

The special adviser on Fire Reform/chairman of the Fire Services Agency, Adebayo Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred in front of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo.

According to him, 16 dead persons were recovered from the scene of the accident. At the same time, three survivors were transferred to the hospital by the officers from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for proper medical treatment.

He stated that a distressed call was reported at exactly 06:21 hours on Tuesday, 25th November 2025, via a telephone call to Mr Funmilayo regarding a trailer on fire at the above address.

He said the agency’s officers promptly responded and deployed to the scene of the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an eighteen-passenger Mazda bus with Registration number (Kano) GWL 687 XB swerved and hit a stationary Howo trailer with registration number (Lagos) LSR 340 XW from the rear, and the trailer caught fire. The fire crew quickly swung into action by carrying out a rescue operation, and the fire was extinguished.

“The accident was a result of overspeeding and careless parking of heavy trucks along the highway (because it was reported that the trailer was faulty and had been abandoned in the middle of the road for the past three days)”, he said.

The Special Adviser urged road users to continuously observe the road safety tips whilst driving, particularly during these ember months. He also emphasised the hazards associated with the nonchalant attitude of the majority of the trailer drivers in packing their vehicles by the roadside.