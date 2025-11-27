Amid worsening insecurity problems in different parts of the country, the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu.

The permanent chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, disclosed this yesterday after the council’s meeting at the private residence of the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

He reiterated the need for traditional institutions across the country to rally behind the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration in its efforts to curb the worsening insecurity challenges currently bedevilling the nation.

Emphasising that the traditional rulers are the closest grassroots government to the people, Oba Ogunwusi stated that this will enable traditional institutions to work together towards finding lasting solutions to the issue of insecurity across the country.

The highly revered monarch in Yorubaland called for all hands to be on deck in the fight against banditry and all other forms of insecurity in the country.

He added that traditional rulers from Southern Nigeria will not leave the president alone “at this critical time”, noting that a vote of confidence will be passed on the President as a sign of solidarity.

Among the traditional rulers at the meeting are the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the Ooni of Ife himself, Oba Ogunwusi and the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi, as well as the Olota of Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege, among other traditional rulers drawn from all the Southern regions of the country.