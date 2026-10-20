The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 17 men over an attack on a family in Gobirawa Village, Alkaleri Local Government Area, allegedly triggered by an accusation of witchcraft.

The attack occurred at about 1am on October 18, 2026, two days after the death of a 20-year-old resident, Halilu Ahmad. Police said the suspects allegedly accused the son of a 60-year-old man of causing the death through witchcraft.

According to a statement issued by command spokesperson SP Nafiu Habib on Monday, the suspects, alongside three others who are now at large, allegedly stormed the family’s residence with machetes and sticks.

During the attack, a man identified as Abubakar was stabbed and sustained multiple fractures to his left hand and leg, as well as other injuries. His 30-year-old son was also injured, while two motorcycles belonging to the family were damaged.

The police said preliminary investigations linked the violence to the allegation against the victim’s son following the death of the young man.

The injured man was initially taken to the General Hospital in Alkaleri but was later referred to Ihsan Hospital in Bauchi after his condition deteriorated.

The statement revealed that police detectives in Alkaleri arrested the 17 suspects at about 3pm on the day of the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department in Bauchi to take over the case, investigate the incident and ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

The three suspects still being sought by the police are Maharazu Isah, Babangida Kadamaje and Yakubu Umaru.

Condemning the attack, the commissioner cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands based on unverified claims.

The police said the command would not tolerate actions that could disrupt public peace and urged residents to report grievances to law enforcement agencies rather than resorting to violence.