 18,088 Blurred Election Results Uploaded On INEC IReV Portal – LP Witness

The fourth witness of the presidential candidate of the in Labour Party the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, that he discovered a total of 18,088 blurred result sheets uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

The witness, Eric Uwadiegwu Ofoedu, a Professor of Mathematics at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, said he carried out an investigation and data analysis of the 2023 Presidential Election results on the IReV portal.

Led in evidence at Thursday’s proceedings by Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Ofoedu also told the court that he conducted an analysis of results from Rivers and Benue states respectively and report on his findings.

When the witness was presented before the court, counsel for INEC, A. B. Mahmood (SAN) told the court that he was served the statement in court and he is handicapped on how to go about the proceedings.

He asked the court to grant them time to look at the documents filed and prepare for cross-examination.