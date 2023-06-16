CSOs Celebrate Bawa’s Suspension

There was jubilation in Lagos yesterday as leaders of over 150 Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisations gathered with their supporters to celebrate what they termed the first step in the cleaning process for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They hailed the President Bola Tinubu administration for showing a bold will to fix the wrongs in critical areas of the Nigerian system and doing the right things in seemingly complex circumstances.

They noted that the suspension of the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was long overdue.

According to them, genuine Anti-Corruption CSOs are indeed happy that their struggle against “politicisation of the EFCC, disobedience to lawful court orders and infringement on the human rights of Nigerians with impunity” has yielded a positive result at last.

The anti-graft crusaders, led by popular human rights activists, including the chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran;