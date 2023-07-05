189 Children Lack Access To Routine Immunization In Southwest – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that a total of 189,310 children in the Southwest zone lack access to or were never reached by any routine immunization.

Speaking at the Quarterly Review meeting of South West Traditional Leaders’ Committee (SWTLC) On PHC Delivery held in Akure the Ondo capital, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said Lagos State has the highest count, with 79,279 zero-dose children.

Shuaib also informed that the Federal Government, in collaboration with development partners, will be introducing the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the national immunization schedule by September 2023.

At the meeting organized by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with NPHCDA, Dr. Shuaib, disclosed further that ‘Oyo state has 53,812 children, Ondo with 30,280 children, Osun with 19,737 children, Ogun with 3,204 children, and finally Ekiti with 2,998 children who have never received any form of vaccination effort.”

The meeting was attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe and other traditional rulers from the South West region.