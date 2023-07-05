Another Lawyer, NBA Official Killed By Bandits In Zamfara

A legal practitioner identified as Ahmad Muhammad Abubakar Esq. has been killed in his home at Kotorkoshi Town, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Until his death, Muhammad was the welfare Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Gusau Branch. He was also the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Bungudu West constituency of Zamfara State House of Assembly in this year’s general elections.

Although the Zamfara State Police Command is yet to be briefed on the incident, a close associate of the lawyer confirmed his demise.

Identifying himself as Aminu Lawal Bungudu, he said the bandits invaded the deceased’s house in the early hours of Wednesday and attacked him before he was eventually whisked away to an unknown destination.

“The bandits entered the house and saw his wife when she was trying to ease herself, they attacked her, when the wife screamed for help, that was when the husband came out,” Abubakar said.