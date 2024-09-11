The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 19-year-old girl identified as Fatimo Agboke for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man, Farul Azeez during a scuffle in the Ijegun Area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on 9th September 2024 at about 9:20 pm when the deceased recognised as a neighbour to the alleged murder suspect, Agboke, had an argument that resulted in a fight that led to his death.

Spokesperson of the State’s Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident also disclosed that the suspect in the murder case is in police custody. e

Hundeyin added that the incident was reported at about 10pm at the Isheri-Oshun Division that the incident occurred at about 9:20pm of the same day.

According to him, “The complainant received a call from his neighbour that his son, one Azeez ‘M’ aged 20 had an argument with one Fatimo Agboke ‘F’ aged 19 which resulted in them fighting.

“In the cause of the fight, the said Farul Azeez was stabbed with a broken bottle on his neck by Fatima Agboke, which caused him grievous bodily harm.

He added, “The complainant stated further that in an attempt to rush the victim to the hospital for urgent medical attention, he gave up the ghost. On receipt of the information, detectives of the division raced to the scene of the incident, where the lifeless body of the deceased was seen on the ground facing up in a pool of blood with a deep cut on his neck.”

He, however, added that the corpse has been removed and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for Autopsy.

The police spokesman added that the suspect was arrested and detained while an investigation is ongoing.