Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday, granted N10 million bail each on the 10 members of the #EndBadGovernance protesters who were charged with alleged attempt to overthrow President Bola Tinubu between July 1 and August 4 this year.

Justice Emeka Nwite admitted the protesters to bail while delivering ruling in their bail applications.

Among other bail conditions, the court ordered the protesters to produce one surety each in the same amount while the sureties must be resident in Abuja.

Besides, the sureties must be property owners in Abuja and must deposit documents of the properties to the court in addition to swearing to affidavit of means.

Also, both the defendants and the sureties must deposit their international passports and three recent passport photographs with the Court.

Justice Nwite while rejecting the objections of the Inspector General of Police against the bail request, ordered the defendants not to participate in any public rally throughout their trial.

Pending the perfection of their respective bail conditions, the Judge ordered that they be remmanded in prison custody.

Meanwhile, September 27 has been fixed for commencement of their trial.

The accused persons were accused to have committed the offence during the one-week nationwide protests when they allegedly levied war against Nigeria.

The accused persons are Michael Tobiloba Adaramoye, Adeyemi Abiodun Abayomi, Suleiman Yakubu, Comrade Opaluwa Eleojo Simon, Angel Love Innocent, Buhari Lawal, Mosiu Sadiq, Bashir Bello Nurudeen Khamis and Abduldalam Zubair.