The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has empowered 1900 youth nationwide through the Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS).

According to a statement issued by the directorate head, information department and public relations, Israel Adekitan the empowerment programme was carried out in 36 states and the FCT, to enhance skills in agricultural performances and improve food supply to the country.

He said some of the participants have been granted loans of N100, 000 each with expectation to improve on their farm input and productivity to reduce poverty.

The statement noted that at the commencement of the training event in the Agric Skill Centre, Bwari, Abuja, NDE’s director-general, Mallam Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said that the post SADTS training was a specialized one week intensive agric-coaching exercise with structured interventions in agricultural practices to improve seeds, seedlings and productivity for better harvest”.

He added that the exercise is also to assist the beneficiaries enhance capacity and knowledge towards bumper harvest with 50 participants selected from each state and FCT to benefit from the agric programmes and schemes.

He said, “Government has expanded the scope of sources of funding for agricultural projects with the aim of enhancing quality of life for farmers and society as a whole.

Most importantly, training the participants on the modern agricultural best practices would ultimately assist the participants to be more profit oriented in their businesses with the ability to repay their loans for others to benefit”.