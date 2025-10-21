The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) said its eighth Triennial Delegates Conference would focus on Nigeria’s aspiration to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Conference will be held on October 30, 2025, with the theme ‘Nigeria, Towards $1 Trillion Economy by 2030’. The event will feature prominent speakers including the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso, and other industry leaders.

ISAN aims to educate stakeholders on national economic issues and advocate for good corporate governance, with the conference attracting professionals, government officials, and industry captains.

The national coordinator of ISAN, Moses Igbrude, in a statement said the triennial conference would attract delegates of the association from the operational zones and other stakeholders as participants.

He added that the highlights of the triennial conference would be the association’s Annual General Meeting and elections of the national officers, among others, saying that the association organises conferences and seminars to educate government, stakeholders in the economy as well as the general investing public on issues of national economic importance.

Igbrude noted that such conferences and seminars attract world class speakers, professionals, top government functionaries, capital market bodies, captains of industries and regulators, adding that “we are actively involved in advising the government on policies relevant to the nation’s economy, more especially the capital market.”

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria is the foremost shareholders’ advocacy group in Africa. It is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and has over 10,000 members spread across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and some overseas branches, UK and USA.

Its mission is to encourage the growth of the economy, the capital market, protect shareholders’ interests and advocate for good corporate governance especially in publicly quoted companies.