The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG) has pledged to intensify advocacy to enhance the administration of the Export Expansion Grant in the country.

Advertisement

The chairperson of MANEG, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said this would help ensure fairness, transparency, and clearance of outstanding claims.

Erewa-Meggison, also the External Affairs director at British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN), made the pledge on Monday in Lagos following her re-election as chairperson of the group.

Advertisement

She said MANEG would continue engaging with government stakeholders to shape policies that enhance the competitiveness of Made-in-Nigeria products and reduce exporters’ operational costs.

The chairperson highlighted the need to strengthen cross-border trade relationships to facilitate smoother trade flows and improve access to regional and international markets.

She said MANEG would also assist its members in understanding and navigating opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Erewa-Meggison said they would identify growth prospects, address challenges, and ensure that Nigerian exporters were well-positioned to benefit from the continental trade framework.

She expressed profound gratitude to MANEG members for the renewed mandate.

She also pledged to consolidate on the group’s achievements, while championing innovative programmes to position Nigeria’s non-oil exports as a major contributor to sustainable national development.

“It is with great honour and humility that I stand before you today, deeply grateful for the confidence you have once again placed in me.

“Together, we will continue to elevate MANEG, building on the solid foundation established by those who came before us, while driving new initiatives that strengthen our role as a leading voice in Nigeria’s export ecosystem,” she said.

She reiterated MANEG’s vision of driving sustainable development and job creation.

She noted that non-oil exports remained a critical pathway for generating foreign exchange and creating meaningful employment for Nigeria’s young population.

The director general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadri, said Erewa-Meggison’s re-election reflected the export group’s continued confidence in her visionary leadership.

Ajayi-Kadri noted Erewa-Meggison’s dedication to inclusive growth and her steadfast commitment to advancing Nigeria’s export performance on the global stage.

He described the group as a vital catalyst for Nigeria’s industrial growth, job creation, and foreign exchange stability.

Ajayi-Kadri noted that export-led industrialisation remained pivotal to achieving sustainable development.

“It promotes value addition, enhances local production capacity, and boosts competitiveness in global markets.

“With the right policy environment including stable power supply, improved access to finance, and efficient logistics infrastructure, Nigeria’s manufacturing exporters can serve as a strong engine for inclusive economic growth and large-scale employment generation,” he said.

The MANEG is a key export advocacy body within MAN representing the collective interests of Nigerian manufacturers engaged in exports.

The group promotes policies and initiatives that enhance non-oil exports, improve competitiveness, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.