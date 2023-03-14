Two students of Primeville Preparatory School, Ushafa, Abuja, Elizabeth Eyamba and Chinazamekpere Orji, have bagged Silver awards at their debut entry for the 2022 edition of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition for Senior and Junior categories respectively.

The students surpassed thousands of young participants from the 54 Commonwealth nations across the world in the keenly contested online international essay writing competition.

The Royal Commonwealth Society announced at the release of the results for the 2022 edition that a record-breaking 26,322 entries to the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition were received from every Commonwealth region on this year’s theme, “Our Commonwealth”, reflecting on Late Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades of service to the Commonwealth as an inspiring example of steadfast commitment and contribution.

The executive chair, Royal Commonwealth Society, Dr. Linda Yueh, and the Senior and Junior Panel Judges chaired by Dr. Paul Edmondson and Imtiaz Dharter respectively, acknowledged the creative innovations and ideas of the Silver award winners.

“Thank you for participating in The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 and sharing your creative innovations and ideas with the Commonwealth family. We are delighted to inform you that your entry was given a Silver Award and pleased to attach your printable award certificate.

“We encourage you to continue expressing your ideas through writing and harnessing the power that your voice holds within your immediate and global community. Congratulations on your achievement! This is to certify that the Royal Commonwealth Society, on the recommendation of the judges, has awarded you this certificate,” the letter said.

Commenting on the awards, the Principal of Primeville Preparatory School Abuja, Mr. Noble Nwobi, lauded the tremendous feats achieved by the students.

He noted that their success was a payoff of the school’s intentional approach at identifying and nurturing budding creative talents to revive the dwindling passion for the writing culture.

“The school has identified a great number of students with promising writing skills and has designed programmes that enhance excellent writing to enable the students rally their voices in writing to change the world for the better,” the principal said.

The Silver Award winner for Secondary Category, Elizabeth Eyamba, is a 15-year-old Grade II student and an up-and-coming writer with a number of poems and short stories to her credit.

Her counterpart, the Junior Category Silver Award winner, Chinazamekpere Orji, had recently been awarded a Certificate for Outstanding Performance in Math and Science Olympiads Competition.

He is a 12-year-old Grade 8 student with enviable flair for creative writing and uncanny analytical aptitude. He has also been heavily involved in a number of school competitions.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Awards comes a few months after a Grade 5 pupil of Primeville Preparatory School, Prince Victor, emerged as FCT Champion for Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) Mathematics competition.

Established in 1883, the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is the world’s oldest international writing competition for schools.