The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), also known as Amotekun, has arrested two men for allegedly exhuming the head of a freshly buried corpse in Saki, Sakiwest Local Government, area of Oyo State.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, when the man caught in the act and his accomplices were apprehended by the security outfit.

According to reports, one of the suspects, on Monday, went to the graveyard to exhume the head of the corpse that was buried on the same day.

It was gathered that his accomplice, who sent him on the mission, had also been arrested.

A source revealed that the suspects were residents of Oba Abimbola Layout, Saki town.

“The perpetrators live at Oba Abimbola layout, off Ogboro Road, Saki,” he said.

“The middle-aged man was apprehended by Amotekun with the possession of two human heads. It happened yesterday afternoon”.

State Commandant of Amotekun, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd) confirmed the arrest of the suspects to newsmen on Wednesday.