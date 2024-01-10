Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has blasted the agent of his Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, after claims from the winger’s representative that the African football king will move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

A furious Osimhen came after Mamuka Jugeli, the agent in question, after he said, in an interview with a media outlet in Georgia, USA that the Nigeria international is likely to move to Saudi Arabia “next summer” despite recently signing a contract extension.

“Osimhen signed a new contract, but do you really think he will spend his entire career at Napoli?

“I can already tell you he will go to Saudi Arabia next summer. Napoli have raised his salary,” Jugeli said.

Osimhen hits back at the agent’s comments in an angry response on social media, calling Jugeli ‘filth and a disgrace’ for his comments.

“Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace,” Osimhen wrote in an Instagram story in response.

“I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumbf—! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!!!”

Osimhen is with the Nigeria team as they prepare to open their AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. He has previously said he would prefer to play in Major League Soccer over the Saudi Pro League if offered “the same conditions,” though described the development of the SPL as “something amazing.”

Osimhen, recently crowned African Player of the Year for his 26 goals in the team’s title winning 2022-23 campaign, signed a contract extension with Napoli in December which runs through 2026.

This season the 25-year-old has scored seven times in 13 Serie A games. Kvaratskhelia has five goals in 18 league appearances this term as the reigning champions have struggled to replicate their success, with Walter Mazzarri replacing Rudi García as manager in November.