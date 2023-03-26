Unity Bank Plc and Wema Bank plc have facilitated financial literacy training schools across Nigeria as part of activities marking Global Money Week, 2023 and Financial Literacy day.

Unity Bank, in a statement, said, it had reached out to students in 31 schools across the federation. The managing director/ CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun took part in the programme by facilitating training on financial literacy at Kabayi Secondary School, Mararaba, Nasarawa state on Thursday, March 23.

Represented by the Group head, Customer Engagement, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Titilayo Abraham, the participants gained useful insights on wealth creation which have money, saving, investing, and entrepreneurship remain the common denominator. Stressing the need to enhance financial education and financial inclusion, Somefun’s interaction with the students was aimed at inculcating basic principles for financial management, even as students who stood out in the course of the Training were rewarded. On its own part, Wema Bank, in alignment with the theme ‘Plan your Money, plant your Future,’ organised financial literacy sessions for secondary school students across all states where the bank is represented.

This was meant to instill an early understanding of the significance of building a solid financial foundation and achieving financial stability and success from a young age.

The deputy managing director of Wema Bank, Mr. Wole Akinleye, led the Financial Literacy Session at Yola Model School, Adamawa State, as the students were trained on personal finance topics such as budgeting, emergency funds, saving for goal actualisation, investment, donating for positive societal impact, amongst others.

He further encouraged the students on the importance of developing financial literacy as a life skill. Speaking on the significance of Financial Literacy Week, Mr. Akinleye emphasised Wema Bank’s commitment to empowering young minds with the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions.

In his words, “our hope is that through these initiatives, we can empower more individuals to take control of their finances and achieve financial stability.” Financial literacy is vital for the achievement of financial stability, and it is essential to ensure that everyone has the necessary tools to manage their finances effectively and achieve their financial goals.