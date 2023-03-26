The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a businessman, Molokwu Nwachukwu, who frequented China, Dubai, Pakistan, and Vietnam for attempting to export cocaine, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect was arrested for concealing 36 parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and two pairs of slippers, while heading to Southeast Asia.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Molokwu was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“A total of 36 parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive to Cocaine with a gross weight of 1.00 kilogram were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.

“The suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha, Anambra state base,” Babafemi stated.

Also, NDLEA operatives at the Lagos Airport have thwarted attempt by a suspect, Chimezie Innocent Nwafor, to export 2.10 kilograms of methamphetamine to Brazil.

The NDLEA said follow-up operations led to the arrest of three more suspects linked to the consignment at Oyingbo Market, Yaba, Lagos.

They included: Ifeanyi Onu; Simon Nwuzor and Omini ThankGod Peter.

The meth consignment was molded into 25 bars of local black soup called Dudu Osun and packaged in a carton for export to Brazil.

The NDLEA also said similar attempt to export a cocaine consignment consisting of 300 grams of raw cocaine and 200 grams of phenacetin, a chemical agent used to adulterate and increase the volume of cocaine, concealed in packs of air freshener, going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, was also foiled by NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed at the Lagos Airport on Monday, March 20.

A suspect, Onyeze Obiora, has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.