The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of two female Police Constables, who were on their way to Police Games 2022 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Police added that 17 other participants sustained various degrees of injuries during the fatal crash, which occurred at Hawan Kibo around Plateau State.

A statement issued in Maiduguri on Tuesday by the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sani Kamilu Shatambaya, said the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar, regreted the unfortunate incident that occurred to the Police delegation representing Zone 15 comprising Borno and Yobe State Police Commands on their way to participate in the Bi-ennial Police Games in Akwa Ibom State.

“The said fatal motor vehicle accident occured at Hawan Kibo, Plateau State axis and was attributed to mechanical break failure which led to the death of two female police constables and 17 others who sustained various degree of injury

“The personnel who lost their lives and injured victims were conveyed back to Maiduguri. Befitting burial was conducted and the injured are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Maiduguri, and also promised to link up with the remaining participants in Uyo on Wednesday.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Abdu Umar, who led a delegation of the management team of Borno State Command commiserated with the families of the deceased officers and equally used the opportunity to wish the injured personnel quick recovery, and also prayed for the remaining team members that continued with their journey to participate in the ongoing IGP Biennial Police Games journey mercy to and fro.

“He finally urged the families of the departed souls to bear with the irreparable loss especially at this trying time.”