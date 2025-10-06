Two persons lost their lives and another injured in an auto crash which occurred at Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The trailer belonging to Kulum Quarry at Olohunde Ige Village reportedly lost control and crushed three people.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the injury sustained by the second victim led to his death at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver was speeding uncontrollably and suspected to be under substance influence when the incident occurred.

This marked the second crash involving the trucks belonging to the company within three months.

Chairman of Oluyole local government, Hon. Akeem Olatunji, who led top officials of the Council to the scene of the accident, assured that his administration would leave no stone unturned to bring the driver to book.