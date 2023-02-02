A two-storey commercial complex under construction in Gwarinpa district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has collapsed on Thursday afternoon, trapping over 50 persons under its rubbles.

According to an eyewitness, Clifford Ogah, he explained that the workers on the site, especially labourers conveying blocks to the top of the building, were over 50 and were trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building, with two deaths confirmed.

He said he has lived in the area for a very long time, and had noticed that the area where the collapsed building is located has always been known to be a reserved green area.

Ogah appealed to relevant authorities to call the management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to order for illegally allocating green areas for building of a commercial complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director of development control in the FCT Administration, Muktar Galadima, while speaking on the incident, said that rescue operations were ongoing with combined team of several agencies.

He said about seven persons have been rescued alive and taken to hospital.

He said that several workers were still trapped in the rubbles of the ill-fated building.

The coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, said that while the council won’t apportion blame to anyone yet, investigation will commence immediately to ascertain both the remote and immediate causes of the incident.