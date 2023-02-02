The Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, disclosed that it intercepted $6m (N2.7billion at official rate of N425/$1) fake United States dollars from transborder currency traffickers.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Compt. Dera Nnadi, also disclosed that the Command bursted an international passport syndicate operating along the borders.

He said the currency seizure was made on Tuesday, January 31, 2033, at Gbaji checkpoint, adding that the smugglers promised to bribe the Customs officers that intercepted the fake currency with $150,000 original currency.

Compt Nnadi, however, described the seizure as disturbing and dangerous trend, considering the fact that the Nigeria’s general election was around the corner.

He said that four suspects have been arrested in connection with both seizures.

Also on January 31, 2023, at a about 0530 hours, he said officers on patrol along Gbetrome base intercepted six (6) Maltese International Passports with the same picture of a lady but bearing different names.

Also recovered were two Senegalese International Passports, three Togolese International Passports, four Republic of Benin International Passports, one Republic of Niger International Passport and 10 international Driving Licences of various countries from two male suspects who are also in custody pending further investigation.

Also arrested and seized were 1,300 by 30 liters jerrycans of PMS equivalent 39,000 liters roughly over one fuel tanker of PMS with duty paid value of N9,366.45million only. The products were seized from along the creeks.

Other items seized included 55 sacks containing 550 pieces of donkey skin with Duty Paid Value of N11.371.511. He noted that the significance of the sizure was that it shows how much our endanger speices are being eroded by unpatriotic elements.

“Custom officers at the Gbaji checkpoint intercepted a vehicle carrying two passengers and upon searching them, we discovered fake $6m US dollar bills in fake currency.

“It would only take the eagle eye of a trained officer to detect that they are fake. Some of these currencies bear the same serial number, and besides that, it will be very difficult for you to identify them as fake. Two people were arrested in respect of this illicit act.

“Similar to this, we also arrested just few hours after this, two other passengers in a different vehicle and upon searching them, we discovered some international passports and these passports are from Malta Republic.

“All the six passports we got bears the same photograph of the same person, but with different names.

“The passport belongs to the republic of Malta, but bears the photograph of someone who appears to be an European and bearing different names for all the six passports.

“The same lady also has six international driver’s licenses bearing her photograph with six different names. The significance of this shows that we are dealing with a very serious syndicate that moves across the borders,” Compt. Nnadi stated.

The Customs boss said there was a suspicion that the international syndicate was using the passports to move across from one border to another country with a different identities.

“We suspect that it is a syndicate that is involved in cross border criminality. We also know that the election is around the corner and with this development, it is a dangerous trend.

“For the currency we have two suspects and for the international passports we also have two suspects,” he added.

Also speaking on the seizures, the Controller, Seme Command of Nigeria Immigration Service, Dr M.C Dike, said the passports must be related to an international syndicate.

“It is possible for you to have a dual nationality, but from his explanation, it is clear that the suspects are international syndicates indulged in criminal behaviours.

“The seizure and the amount of money that have being seized marvels me. We are talking about billions of naira. These are criminals moving across the borders and this is the implication for us,” he added.