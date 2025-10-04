Two persons lost their lives on Friday in a road crash that occurred at Police Commissioner Junction in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Six other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

Borno State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Usman Muhammad, said the incident occurred when the brake of a tipper failed and rammed into a waiting Toyota Corolla car and two tricycles.

He said the Command promptly dispatched emergency and services to the scene to rescue the victims and provide medical attention to the victims.

He added that authorities have launched investigation into the crash to determine the circumstances surrounding it.

He urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.

The Command also emphasised the importance of regular vehicle maintenance to ensure roadworthiness.

Muhammad extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured speedy recovery.

He said the injured victims were conveyed to the Specialist Hospital Maiduguri for medical attention while remains of the dead were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

