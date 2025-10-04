No fewer than 16 military personnel have been arrested over allegations bordering on indiscipline and breach of service regulations.

Acting Director, Defence Information Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement, said the arrest of the 16 offenders was a routine military exercise to maintain order and discipline.

According to Gusau, investigations revealed that the arrested personnels’ grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

“Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.

“Upon completion of investigation indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces,” he said.

Gusau assured that these actions were strictly disciplinary and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority,” he stressed.

The acting director assured that the military remained fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times.