Unknown gunmen have attacked Inyi Police Station in Oji River local government area of Enugu State.

Sources said two policemen and about two civilians were feared dead during the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen reportedly stormed the station Sunday morning and set it on fire.

The unknown gunmen, it was gathered, were chanting “No election and Police in Biafra land” before carrying out the attack.

One of the two people killed was said to be a police officer on duty when the hoodlums attacked the station.

A viral video on Sunday afternoon believed to be the attack, showed a building being used as a police station on fire and the bodies of two young men lying by the perimeter fence of the station.

Voices on the background of the video identified one of the bodies as that of a policeman while it was not clear whether the second person is a policeman or not.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police was yet to confirm the attack as efforts to get the reaction of the State Police Command on the incident were not successful.