A small plane crashed on Monday along a major highway in southeastern Massachusetts during heavy rain and strong winds, killing two people and injuring one person on the ground.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the aircraft went down along Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, about 50 miles south of Boston. The crash caused fiery debris to scatter across the highway, forcing authorities to close the road in both directions.

Videos captured by passing motorists showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

State Police said there were no known survivors from the aircraft, which may have been attempting to land at the nearby New Bedford Regional Airport. However, investigators said it appeared the pilot did not file a flight plan or provide passenger details before departure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it had opened an investigation into the incident, identifying the aircraft as a Socata TBM-700 that had departed from New Bedford Airport.

A spokesperson for the agency said the cause of the crash was yet to be determined. Meanwhile, State Police confirmed that one person on the ground was injured and taken to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, the National Weather Service reported that a nor’easter was sweeping through the region, bringing steady rain and winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Authorities said the identities of the victims would not be released until their next of kins have been notified.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which State Police said would likely assume control of the investigation, noted in an email that it was unable to respond to media inquiries due to the ongoing government shutdown.