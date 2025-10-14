Ebonyi State Command of the Nigeria Forest Security Services (NFSS) has arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of girls for prostitution in Ghana.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, the state commander of NFSS, Mr Larry Igwe, confirmed the rescue of one of the victims, Miss Faith Nwazunku from Izzi LGA , who he said is a nine-month pregnant girl who was deported from Ghana.

“Personnel of the command intercepted the victim while wandering about on the streets of Abakaliki metropolis, and when interrogated, she mentioned two suspects involved in her ordeal.

“Two of the suspects include Mrs.Chiamaka from Aghamehu Village in Ebonyi LGA who resides in Nkpuma Akpatakpa in Izzi LGA and one Mrs Monica Simon Onyibe from Umuogodo Osha in Ohaukwu LGA who resides in Nkaliki, Abakaliki LGA,” he added.

He said that the two suspects were later arrested by personnel of the services and have been handed over to the Nigeria Police for proper investigation and possible prosecution in line with the criminal law.

Mr Igwe also disclosed that the services have also arrested many robbery and kidnap suspects since 2023 till date, adding that their efforts have helped other security agencies in the state to curb crimes.

He noted that they are also committed to assisting the state governor, Francis Nwifuru, whose administration to maintain peace and security in the state.

He pointed out that the Nigeria Forest Security Services, NFSS will continue to work on its area of jurisdiction to curb crimes in the country.