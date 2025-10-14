Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested four persons allegedly involved in child trafficking in the state.

The suspects are Blessing Jack, a 54-year- old female; Chinonso Raymond, a 30-year-old male of Igwuruta; Chinyere Okorie, a 32-year-old female and Nkechi Nwankwo, a 50-year-old female.

The police public relations officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the syndicate, led by Jack had been exploiting vulnerable young mothers, stealing and selling their new born babies for financial gains.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in its investigation into the activities of child trafficking syndicate in the state, with the arrest of several suspects.

“The syndicate allegedly led by one Blessing Jack, a 54-year- old female, resident of Timber Road, Igwuruta, Port- Harcourt, exploiting vulnerable young mothers, stealing and selling their new born babies for significant financial gains.

“On October 9, 2025, at about 1500rs, Operatives of the Command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit, through technical aided Policing arrested Blessing Jack, at Igwuruta, in Port-Harcourt.

“A conversation between Blessing Jack and one Marley Oburu ‘m’ revealed the syndicate’s modus operandi. She discussed a recent incident where her associate had taken a woman’s baby, claiming the baby had died but had been paid the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.) for the transaction.

“The transaction suggested that Blessing and her associates use fake scans and manipulate vulnerable pregnant women to obtain their babies.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that Blessing Jack had previously been imprisoned in Calabar for three years for child trafficking, highlighting her long-standing involvement in the illicit business.

“All the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime detailing their individual roles in the crime.

“Suspects are currently in Police custody, while an in-depth investigation has been launched to arrest other members of the syndicate and dismantle the network.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended the operatives for their diligence in investigating and apprehending the suspects.