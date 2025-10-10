The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of two teenagers who drowned in a stream at Hayin Yawa Gada, Tudun Wada local government area, and the recovery of another unidentified body from a well in Jaba Masaka, Shago Tara area of the State.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson of the Service, Saminu Yusif, the first incident occurred on Thursday, October 9, 2025, around 2:00pm, noting that the Emergency Response Unit at Tudun Wada Fire Station received a distress call from the Hisbah Command reporting a drowning incident.

“On arrival, our men found two boys, identified as Habu Sani and Haruna Isah, both aged about 15, who had entered the stream to swim. They were rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead,” the statement said.

The remains of the victims were handed over to Inspector Usaini Iliya of the Tudun Wada Police Division for further investigation.

In a separate incident, the Fire Service said another tragedy occurred on Friday, October 10, 2025, around 8:15 a.m., when its central control room received a call from the P&G Kwalli Police Division reporting the discovery of a body inside a well at Jaba Masaka, Shago Tara.

“Upon arrival, our rescue team successfully removed the body, which eyewitnesses said had been in the well for about four days before it was discovered. The remains were handed over to the Ward Head of the area, Ado Idris,” he stated.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the Fire Service Director, Alhaji Sani Anas, appealed to parents and community members to caution children against swimming in streams, ponds, or any place where water is retained, especially during the rainy season.