Former chairman of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic, Dr Ayinla Saadu Alanamu (Koroagba) who was granted state pardon alongside other Nigerians on Thursday, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his kind gesture.

He equally expressed his profound gratitude to Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for what he called his unquantifiable efforts, which culminated in the state pardon granted him by the President .

Alanamu spoke on Friday when some close aides of Governor AbdulRazaq led by the senior adviser/counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu, paid him a solidarity visit to congratulate him on the state pardon in his Ilorin residence.

Other members of the delegation included the special adviser on Special Duties, Alh. AbdulRazaq Jiddah, special adviser on Media, Alh Bashir Adigun, senior special assistant on Religion (Islam), Alh Ibrahim Danmaigoro and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh AbdulRahman Giwa.

Alanamu added: ” want to use this opportunity to express my heartfelt and profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting me state pardon. I also like to appreciate and commend Mall. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unalloyed and unquantifiable support in ensuring that I got the state pardon. Aside God, in my entire life, no one has done me the kind of favour and support I received from the Executive Governor, Mall. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, even at a time it appeared all hopes were lost.”

He said that the kind of support he has been enjoying from Governor AbdulRazaq during his trying period can not be quantified, adding that “it is only God that can reward Governor AbdulRazaq.”

He, therefore, prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to guide the governor and reward him abundantly.