The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has notified residents of some communities in Abuja that there will be a power interruption for two weeks in January.

AEDC noted that the power interruption will commence on January 6 and end on January 21.

This anticipated power interruption results from the FCDA relocating the 33kv DC Airport Feeder and 132 KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

Communities expected to experience power outage include Lugbe and its environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, some parts of Apo and Gudu, Gbazango and its environs.

Also, some parts of Kubwa, Bwari and its environs, parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi and its environs, and some other parts of Abuja will be affected.

The DisCo apologised to residents who will be affected by the power interruption for any inconvenience it would cause.