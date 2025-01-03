Nigerian winger Moses Simon has been voted Nantes’ Player or the Month for December.

The Nigeria international won 44 per cent of the votes to beat Douglas Augusto, Nicolas Cozza, and Matthis Abline to cling the award.

The talented winger scored once and provided one assist in two appearances for the Canaries in the month.

Simon also scored the winning goal in Nantes’ 1-0 victory over Stade Rennes.

The former Levante player also provided the assist in Antoine Kamboure’s side 4-1 loss to Brest.

It would be recalled that Simon also won the award in September 2024.

Simon will receive his latest award before before Nantes’ home clash against AS Monaco at the La Beaujoire on Friday, January 10.

The 28-year-old has registered four goals and five assists in 14 appearances this season.