The educational pursuit of 20 visually impaired students in the University of Jos have gotten the required zest with the award of National Scholarships to them and one Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) student from the University.

The Scholarships are awarded each academic session to Visually Impaired Students studying any discipline in Public Universities, Polytechnics or Colleges of Education in the country.

The management said the scholarship scheme was meant to empower Nigerian youths and promote academic excellence in the country’s public tertiary institutions.

The visually impaired beneficiaries are required to maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of at least 2.5 while the regular Students who benefit from the Science and Technology (STEM) Scholarship are required to maintain a CGPA of at least 3.5.

MTN Foundation, the sponsor also provides scholarships to the top 10 UTME candidates as announced by JAMB each year, with the beneficiaries enjoying sponsorship from their first year all through to graduation, once they maintain the required CGPA.

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya during the presentation advised the students to consider themselves privileged to have been selected out of the numerous applications received from across the country.

Ishaya who was represented by the Deputy Dean, Students Affairs, University of Jos, Dr Othman Ibrahim, encouraged the beneficiaries to always study hard and maintain high standards in their academic pursuits in order to continue to benefit from the scholarship.

He appreciated the sponsors, MTN Foundation, for their magnanimity in providing almost 5000 Students with scholarship opportunities since introducing the scheme some years ago.

The beneficiaries were also inducted into the MTN Foundation Alumni body which makes them eligible to join the MTN Skill Up Workshop for benefitting scholars.

Our correspondent reports that the benefitting Visually Impaired Scholars are Justine Godwin Deshi, Nyior Dooshima, Karimu Sendi, John Jemimah Ahmadu, Deme Samuel Gadi, Bulus Lami, Ikebudu Rose Obianuju, Francis Mary Solomon and Isaac Nanlir. Others are David Timothy Dawang, Ekwo John Godwin, Obi Samuel Ebuka, Daguzuk Kangkemwa Paul, Mamman Bitrus and Musa Zara Daswat.

Other Scholars, in 200 and 300 Level who also benefited include Obed Blessing Saidu, Johnson Mary, Yahaya Ismaila Ya’u, Dung Gaius Aaron and Timothy Benshak Putya.

In the same vein, Adewole Ayotomiwa Victor, a regular Student of the University’s Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, was awarded a Scholarship as one of the Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) Scholars.

The Scholarships are worth ₦300,000 per Academic Session.