The Sustainable Impact and Development (SID) Initiative has concluded a transformative two-day capacity-building bootcamp aimed at strengthening the advocacy skills of young female policy influencers in Lagos State, with a core focus on disability-inclusive Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

The training forms part of Project Equal Care, supported by the AU-EU Youth Action Lab, and is dedicated to advancing the SRHR of adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) with disabilities.

The intensive bootcamp brought together 20 emerging female leaders drawn from the Lagos State Youth Parliament, Lagos State Youth Ambassadors, the National Youth Council (Lagos Chapter), and the Lagos Youth Development Institute. Over two days, the participants were immersed in sessions designed to deepen their understanding of SRHR frameworks, sharpen their leadership capacity, and strengthen their communication and storytelling skills for more effective policy engagement.

In her opening remarks, Gloria Williams, SID initiative’s programme officer, highlighted the importance of equipping young women in the policy influencing space with the tools to advocate for the rights of AGYW with disabilities.

She emphasised that inclusive advocacy ensures no one is left behind in accessing sexual and reproductive health services.

The two-day training comprised sessions on key thematic areas, including an Overview of SRHR, Leadership and Public Speaking Skills, Media Engagement and Storytelling for Advocacy, and SRHR Advocacy. Each session was facilitated by experienced facilitators with expertise relevant to the thematic areas.

Participants were guided to identify key barriers faced by young women with disabilities, such as stigma, limited accessibility, and lack of inclusive policies, and to propose practical advocacy actions. They also learned to use digital platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X ( formerly Twitter) for impactful SRHR campaigns while maintaining ethical storytelling and respect for human dignity.

Speaking at the close of the training, Oluwaremilekun Ogunbanwo, SID initiative’s program assistant, commended participants for their commitment and urged them to apply their new knowledge within their communities. She also noted that participants will engage in a mentorship phase to support AGYW with disabilities through sustained advocacy and leadership.

The training provided a safe and inspiring space for young women to exchange ideas, challenge stereotypes, and strengthen their advocacy voices. It reaffirmed SID Initiative’s ongoing commitment to promoting inclusive policies, empowering young women, and advancing SRHR for all.

SID Initiative is a youth-led non-governmental organization committed to advancing the SRHR of adolescents and young people in both urban and rural communities across Nigeria. Through capacity-building, digital innovation, advocacy, and comprehensive sexuality education, SID Initiative continues to amplify the voices of young changemakers and inspire bold action for gender equality and youth development.