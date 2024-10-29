The Washington Post is experiencing a significant wave of cancellations from its digital subscribers and a spate of resignations from its columnists, a backlash stemming from owner Jeff Bezos’s decision to prevent the endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidential election.

According to sources within the paper, over 200,000 subscribers had cancelled their digital subscriptions as of midday Monday. While not all cancellations take effect immediately, this figure accounts for approximately 8% of the paper’s paid circulation of 2.5 million, including print subscriptions. The number of cancellations continued to rise throughout Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the corporate entity declined to comment, citing the Washington Post Co.’s status as a privately held company.

“This is an enormous figure,” remarked former Post Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli during an interview with NPR. “The issue is that the reasoning behind the decision remains unclear. We know the decision was made, but its motivations are still mysterious.”

Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times, also blocked his paper’s endorsement of Harris this month, leading to the resignation of his opinion editor, who criticised the decision.

Chief Executive and Publisher Will Lewis described the choice to refrain from endorsements in this presidential election and future ones as a return to the Post’s foundational values, portraying it as an “independent paper.”

However, many within the organisation question this justification, especially given the timing, which coincides with a highly competitive race between Harris and former President Donald Trump. Post reporters have documented numerous allegations of misconduct and illegal activities involving Trump and his associates. The editorial page operates independently and has portrayed Trump as a danger to American democracy.

One insider commented, “This sends a message to ownership but undermines the quality journalism the Post is known for. Few organisations can match the depth and breadth of reporting produced by the Post’s journalists.”

Even at the New York Times, which boasts a more extensive circulation, a significant protest might only result in a few thousand cancellations.

Earlier this year, Lewis had celebrated the paper’s addition of 4,000 subscribers as a notable achievement.

Bezos’s decision, first reported by NPR on Friday, has since led to the resignation of two columnists and the departure of two editorial board members.