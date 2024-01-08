Following the inability of Multichoice, the sub-Saharan African broadcast heavyweight, owner of Cable platform DSTV, SuperSport pay-TV service to secure the broadcast right of the fast approach 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, fervent Nigerian football fans can turn to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and other free-to-air channels to watch the continent’s biggest football competition.

MultiChoice last week’s Wednesday announced that it will not broadcast the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicking off in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13, 2024.on SuperSport (SS). MultiChoice in a statement said it failed to secure the right to broadcast the 2023 AFCON.

The DStv blackout is not unconnected to the new order in the African football television space after Togolese broadcaster, New World TV, won the Free-to-Air and Pay TV rights to all CAF competitions in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

However, AFCON 2023 games will be available on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) which has been broadcasting live happenings at every AFCON on its popular NTA Sports 24, free to air.

StarTimes subscribers in Nigeria can also watch all 52 matches of the 2023 AFCON live on StarTimes sports channels or stream via the StarTimes ON mobile app. This is also another sure way for football fans to watch comprehensive coverage of the tournament, but more importantly their darling team, the Super Eagles.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who are in Group A alongside host Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau, will open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan on Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 pm.

The Super Eagles will hope to win the AFCON tournament for the fourth time, having previously done so in Nigeria 1980, Tunisia 1994 and South Africa 2013.

Other available channels where Nigerians can watch continental soccer showpiece are New World TV and Ziggo Sport.

Nigerian Football fans in the diaspora can enjoy all tournament matches on Ziggo Sport, a Dutch pay-TV network.