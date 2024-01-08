The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Benue State chapter, has commended the Supreme Court for affirming Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iornem Alia’s election as the duly elected Governor of Benue State.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Honourable Phillips Achuwa, the association praised the petitioners for demonstrating their trust in the judiciary as the ultimate recourse for the common man, rather than resorting to self-help.

Achuwa, also the caretaker chairman for Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, described the apex court’s verdict as a genuine reflection and endorsement of the people’s choice.

He stated, “The people of Benue State, across all works of life, trooped out, defied all forms of intimidation and cast their votes in favour of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iornem Alia to be their governor and they did that because they had the firm believe that he has the capacity, maturity, competence and world-view to address these challenges, yearnings and aspirations; so we commend the elections tribunal for doing the needful, the Appeal court for staying with the tribunal and now the supreme court for putting a seal of authentication on that four-year mandate.”

Expressing confidence in the governor’s commitment, Achuwa remarked that despite a few dissatisfied elements seeking personal gains, Governor Alia remains dedicated to uplifting the state from its challenges and returning it to its former glory, especially now that the Supreme Court has validated his mandate.

He said, “What the apex court did was expected, because the people of Benue spoke loudly through the ballot, but of course, you will always find people who will never be satisfied with the outcome of such a process for whatever reasons and to that extent, we commend the PDP and its sponsors for seeking judicial redress. Today this matter has been permanently put to rest and we call on all Benue sons and daughters to support the governor for the good of all Benue citizens and those living in Benue state.”

Achuwa stressed the importance of unity in supporting the Governor for the collective benefit of all Benue citizens, labelling the verdict as a triumph for democracy, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State’s yearning for progress, and Nigeria as a whole.

“As ALGON and council chief executives, being closest to the grassroots, we pledge our dedication to assisting the Governor in delivering good governance, encapsulated in quality development, accountability, and transparency at all times,” he stated.

He said that it’s time to rally behind the governor for the state’s advancement, noting the need to move away from self-interest and behaviours that have hindered Benue’s progress. Achuwa also affirmed that the days of financial corruption are over, emphasising the need for a collective effort to rebuild the state.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by the PDP candidate, Titus Uba, challenging Alia’s election victory in the March 2023 governorship polls in Benue State.

Both the election tribunal and the Appeal courts had earlier ruled in favour of the APC candidate.