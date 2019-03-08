Man To Die By Hanging For Killing Wife

Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Friday convicted and sentenced a depot worker in the Apapa area of Lagos State, Olalekan Shonde to death by hanging for the murder of his wife, Ronke.

Justice Oyefeso condemned the 51-year-old man to death after finding him guilty of a one count charge of murder brought against him by the Lagos State government.

The convict, who was arraigned before the court on October 24, 2017 on a one charge of murder by the Lagos State government, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution team led by Y.G. Osuala had alleged that Shonde committed the offence at about 8.30 p.m. on May 5, 2016 at his residence at No. 3, Tiemo Close, Egbeda, in Lagos.

The state had also alleged that the convict was involved in a fight with his banker wife, which led to her death.

The convict was said to have fled after the death of the deceased, leaving his children and his wife’s corpse in the living room.

The alleged crime scene was discovered by neighbours, who heard the cries of their two young children, struggling to “wake up” the lifeless body of their mother.

Shonde was said to have surrendered to the authorities five days later, after an extensive manhunt.

But the convict, through his counsel, Robert Clarke (SAN), told the court that there was no evidence or the intent to commit murder, adding that he acted spontaneously when he heard his wife talking to her alleged lover on the phone about their lovemaking sessions.

But in her judgment, Justice Oyefeso held that the state was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge held, “I cannot but hold the sudden provocation, the heat of passion and the retaliation. The violence used by the defendant was in excess of a reasonable man.”

While referring to the analyses of the pathologist, Dr Shokunle Shoyemi that examination revealed old and fresh injuries on the deceased, the judge held that, “the bruises on the deceased cheek, blood collection in the brain, brain swelling and other multiple injuries could not have been by self inflicted injuries.

“The defendant in the case was very economical with the truth stating that he only slapped her when he overheard his wife on a phone call praising the sexual prowess of a lover does not march the degree of autopsy report.

“In the light of overwhelming evidence against the defendant, the court is satisfied that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The act was intentionally done. I found the defendant guilty,” she stated.

Justice Oyefeso also maintained that section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 prescribed that the person who commits murder shall be sentenced to death.

“In line with section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015, this is the sentence of the court upon you Olalekan Shonde, that you are to hang in the neck until you are dead. May the Lord have mercy on you,” she held.