Court Jails Chinese Woman 2 Years For Setting Lagos Hotel Ablaze

Justice Oshodi sentenced Zhen after she pleaded to a lesser charge of willful damage to property contrary to Section 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015 as part of a plea bargain agreement she entered into with the prosecution team of the Lagos State Government.

But she was, however, released from prison because she had spent two year in custody awaiting trial.

While adopting the terms of the plea bargain agreement as the judgement of the court, Justice Oshodi held that Zhen had served more than the two-year sentence recommended in the agreement .

The judge stated, “The defendant has shown remorse and has been in prison custody for more than two years.

“The court is satisfied that the defendant understands the charge she pleaded guilty to and therefore accepts her guilty plea.

“The defendant, Zhen Zhen, having spent two years in prison custody, the court hereby orders that she be released forthwith from prison custody today.

“This is the judgment of the court,” Justice Oshodi held.

Following the judgment , a Chinese interpreter interpreted the judgment to Zhen in Mandarin .

The Lagos State government had on January 11, 2018 arraigned Zhen on one count of arson, contrary to Section 341 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011.

The prosecution team, led by Tiwaloju Aderoju had told the court that the convict committed the offence on July 5, 2015 at Ernest Place, a hotel located at 28, Bamishile St., Allen Avenue, Lagos.

Aderoju he had also claimed that, “The defendant willfully set fire to the building of Mr . Ernest Uwaneyem and destroyed part of the building.”