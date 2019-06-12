NEWS
Make Abiola’s Sacrifice Count Through Good Governance, Abiodun Charges Politicians
By FEMI OYEWESO
As Ogun state joined the rest of the country to celebrate the new Nigeria’s democracy day, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on all political office holders in the country not to lose sight of the significance of the struggles of June 12, but ensure that they work towards enthroning good governance.
According to him, this would help to do justice to the memory and legacies of the martyr of that struggle, late Chief MKO Abiola.
He said, “So much labour and struggles have been invested in order to ensure the attainment and the survival of democracy we now enjoy. For this reason, I charge all our political actors not to lose sight of the significance of June 12, 1993.
“It is my earnest belief that we should, in our conducts and gestures, further give good expression to the wordings of our National Anthem that the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain”.
Represented by his deputy, Engineer Noimot Salami-Oyedele, the Ogun governor assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in the state under his watch, was determined towards entrenching good governance, “that will further enhance the quality of life of our people.
“We appreciate the trust and the mandate the good people of Ogun State have reposed in us during the last general elections. We are irrevocably committed to ensuring that the good people of Ogun state experience abundant life in all ramifications”.
“As we reflect on the selfless sacrifice and contributions of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola to the development of our fatherland, I enjoin us all to rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation and to continue to remain united and patriotic. No greater honour can be bestowed on Late Chief Abiola than this”.
In his own solidarity message, human right activist, Comrade Femi Aborisade appealed to President Muhammad Buhari led federal government to evolve an Executive Bill under the name of “M.K.O Abiola Edict” which will make education free at all levels, free medical care and also make it a criminal offence for any public office holder to sponsor his or her children on overseas education or medical trip.
