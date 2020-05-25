Better Days With MCKAY

Akorede Ezekiel Taiwo, better known by his stage name MCKAY is a south African based Nigeria rapper/hiphop artiste, song writer and producer. Born 18 June 1997, He grew up in Nigeria and then later relocated to south Africa with his family in 2013.

Shortly after in 2015, He dropped his first EP titled KING n KNIGHTS that gained up to fifty thousand downloads worldwide. His single “WINNING” got a lot of radio plays in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria too.

On 24th of February 2017 He announced and explained the idea/concept behind the forthcoming release of his Mixtape TRAPPIST-1 which caught the eye of American Rapper Big Sean on Instagram.

On 15th of April 2017, he dropped the first single off the mixtape titled “ LIL MOMMA” Lil and it got massive plays from his fans and audience worldwide, from Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, USA, UK and Cyprus. This resulted with an offer from a major European record label to market and distribute his works across Europe.

The music video for Lil momma also got good airplay on MAJOR TV Stations across the continent such as MTV BASE, TRACE AFRICA, SOUNDCITY TV & PLANET TV.

His video titled “K” has gained over 115,000 views on youtube and has been getting good plays on both radio, cable and terrestrial TV stations

His sophomore EP TRAPPIST-1 made a lot of waves across the continent when within a few hours of release it

was already on the South African itunes chart, peaking at number 4 on the TOP 200 HIP-HOP albums in the country and number 1 album across all genres in Kenya.

The Album has now gained over 900,000 streams on spotify in America alone and over 200,000 streams on apple music, totalling over 1 million streams in less than 5 months. He was ranked number 2 most streamed artist in South Africa by spotify in 2018 with close to 2 million streams. He also released his sophomore EP titled TRAPPIST-2 a follow up to TRAPPIST 1 and it went on to peak at number 2 in the South Africa.

His recent single BETTER DAYS was released in Jan 2020 before the covid 19 pandemic and so far has been doing great and with a video in the works it’s is bound to do even much better.

He is gearing up for a tour of his home country Nigeria as soon as the covid pandemic is brought under control hopefully soon. Currently working on some new materials, We are looking forward to bigger and greater things in the near future from Mckay.