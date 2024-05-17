Fans’ expectations and curiosity have been satisfied as one of most anticipated Netflix series of 2024, Bridgerton Season 3, premiers this Friday.

With the quality of intense romance between Daphne and Simon in Season 1, and Anthony and Kate in Season 2, we look forward to what Lady Whistledown would spill to her ‘Dearest Gentle Readers’ about the next Bridgerton Couple, Colin and Penelope.

Setting and Cast:

Bridgerton is set in the early 1800s during the regency era when people of marriageable age made their debuts into society. The focus is centred on the Bridgerton Family.

It features seasoned Characters such as Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Rege-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Charithra Chandran, Ruth Gemmel, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Golda Rusheuvel, Ruby Strokes amongst others.

An Overview of the Production of Bridgerton:

Created by Chris Van Dunsen, voiced by Julie Andrews and produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton’s first season premiered on December 25 2020 as Shondaland’s first scripted show for Netflix.

It settled in the hearts of its viewers with the whirlwind romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset. Rhimes later cemented Bridgerton in season two with the story centred on Anthony and Kate. However, Shondaland released a prequel of Bridgerton in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Bridgerton season 2 premiered on March 25 2022, and wrapped up by leaving viewers with questions on how Edwina would carry on; what would become of Penelope who is now discovered to be Lady Whistledown; If Eloise would ever attract a man; and what repercussions of Colin’s derogatory statement on his expectant romance with Penelope would be, amongst others.

Bridgerton Series Ratings:

Over its first four weeks of debut, Bridgerton season 1 broke streaming records views of about 625.59 million hours but not as much as Season 2 which was viewed for 627.11 million hours to become the streamer’s most watched English show ever at that time. It rates 85% rotten tomatoes.

Overview of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, what is it about?*

The series which premiered on May 4 2023, has 6 episodes each spanning over an hour with an overall 7.5/10 rating on Netflix.

The series showcases the rise of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (India Ria Armateifio) and her love story with King George (Corey Mylchreest). It also featured other casts like Cyril Nri, Ruth Gemmell, Hugh Sachs etc.

The series later got nominations and won numerous awards.

What to Expect in Bridgerton Season 3?

With Higher Hopes on Bridgerton Season 3, Nicola Coughlan who played Penelope reacted to fan Curiosity and rounded it up as “The Steamiest of all the Seasons”.

The series will be shown in two parts; the first part is on May 16 2024 while the second part is scheduled for June 13 2024. Many of the familiar faces in Season 1 and Season 2 are featured as well.

Where to watch?

All seasons of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte are available for streaming on Netflix.