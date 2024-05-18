Coach of Nigeria`s Under 17 female national football team, the Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere, said he is optimistic of victory against Burkina Faso in the return leg of the 2024 FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match.

Olowookere stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

He called Nigerians based in Abuja and environs to come out en masse and support the team on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium at 4:30pm.

The flamingos drew 1-1 with the Burkina Faso girls in the first leg match played in Bamako, Mali on May 11.

The coach said the Flamingos are ready to make the nation proud by winning the second leg match against Burkina Faso.

“We must reach the last round of the qualification series, the girls have all it takes to win the match.

“I have the players to do the job. All we are asking for is support from the stands and also prayers which is the most important for us.

“Our objective is not only to win the match, we must secure the ticket to go to the World Cup and surpass our last outing of third-place finish in India in 2022,”he said.

NAN reports that victory over the Burkinabes will set the Flamingos up for the final qualifying fixture against the winner of the Senegal or Liberia match.

The Senegalese lead 3-1 going into the second leg in Monrovia this weekend.

NAN reports that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 will take place in the Dominican Republic from Oct. 16 to Nov.3.

This will be the first time that the Dominican Republic will host a FIFA organised tournament. (NAN)