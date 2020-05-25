Eid-el- Fitri: Sustain Ramadan Virtues, Adherence To Safety Protocols – Akobundu

By Olawale Ayeni

National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism, (Nigeria) Princess Gloria Akobundu, urges county’s Muslims and non-Muslims alike to sustain virtues of Ramadan which includes perseverance and love for one another without relaxing maintenance of safety protocols of COVID-19 pandemic.

Akobundu made the call on Sunday in her message to Nigerian Muslims as they joined others around the world to celebrate Eid-el- Fitri to mark the end of Ramadan fast.

According to the, religious virtues of love, feeding the needy and extending kindness to one another should not be jettisoned after the Holy Month.

“While felicitating with Nigerian Muslims on Eid-el- Fitri Celebration, let everyone continue to observe every safety protocols of the dreaded COVID-19 so that we can all witness end of the pestilence.

“All activities have been affected since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation and religious activities are not excluded in the ‘New normal’ of physical social distancing, hand washing and use of face masks.

According in a statement signed by media assistant to APRM boss , Abolade Ogundimu “Since adherence to safety protocols is the least we can do to contain the virus, especially as there is no vaccine for cure in place, therefore let us keep hope alive to be part of those that will experience the return to normalcy.

I want to urge every Nigerian to uphold the virtues of tolerance, love for one another including patronage of ingenuity of fellow citizens that are thinking out of the box to produce things that were solely imported.

“Also, our herbal therapists, who have been coming up with different proposals to stem spread of the virus deserve our appreciation while waiting for validation of their products.

“Let us continue to support the government, the health workers and security Agencies in their collective efforts to contain the virus so that we can all come out of it stronger and better.

“Above all, let us uphold unity of the nation so that we can collectively contribute to its further greatness as a nation that highly harnesses its rich human and natural resources”.